'Not aware of filing bail application': Aaftab Poonawala tells Delhi court in Shraddha murder case

On December 15, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint special public prosecutors to represent the Union Territory in the trial court in the Shraddha Walker murder case.

Aaftab Poonawala was on Saturday (December 17) produced to Delhi's Saket Court through video conference. Addressing the court, Aaftab said that he had signed the vakalatnama but was not aware of the filing of bail application. He also said that he would decide after talking to the counsel. The matter is listed again on December 22.

Also read: Halla Bol: Over 2,000 cops deployed in Mumbai ahead of MVA morcha; BJP to stage counter-protest

Aaftab Poonawala (28) is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopped her body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping those across the city over several days.

It is reportedly said that some of the remains of the body parts recovered from forests in Mehrauli and Gurugram belonged to Walker. Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order, Delhi, Sagar Preet Hooda in a conversation with a news agency said that they have received the DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Also read: 'Stop the falsehood; do not weaken country's morale...' BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over 'China war' remark

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw were collected from the Mehrauli forest that were suspected to belong to the 27-year-old woman. "Police have received DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). These reports will help us further in the investigation," Sagar Preet Hooda has said.

On December 15, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint special public prosecutors to represent the Union Territory in the trial court in the Shraddha Walker murder case.

Also read: More trouble for fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi as CBI files two fresh FIRs against him

According to the L-G office, advocates Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad will represent Delhi Police as special public prosecutors in the matter.

In a statement, the L-G office said, "LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal of Delhi Police for the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. 10.11.2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli. The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, Advocates will accordingly represent the Delhi Police as Special Public Prosecutors in the matter."