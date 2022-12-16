Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    More trouble for fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi as CBI files two fresh FIRs against him

    Punjab National Bank is the largest PSU Bank in terms of exposure in the consortium is lodging the complaint on behalf of consortium member Banks as per the mandate given by member Banks.

    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 8:01 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (December 16) registered as many as three more FIRs in Mumbai against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi for cheating and criminal breach of trust. The FIRs were registered on the complaint of the Deputy General Manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

    According to reports, the first FIR reads that complaint against Mehul Chinubhai Choksi, the Director/Promotor of the holding company viz. M/s Gitanjali Gems Ltd and also a guarantor for credit limits sanctioned to M/s Nakshatra Brands Limited, the Director of M/s Nakshatra Brands Limited viz.

    Dhanesh Vrajlal Sheth, unknown public servants, if any, and others for having committed offence of cheating, criminal misappropriation of assets, and criminal breach of trust thereby causing a loss of Rs 807.72 Crore to the consortium members led by Punjab National Bank.

    Another FIR reads that M/s Gitanjali Gems Limited (GGL), its Directors Mehul Chinubhai Choksi and Dhanesh. Vrajlal Sheth, Joint President, Finance Kapil Mali Ram Khandelwal, CFO Chandrakant Kanu Karkare, unknown public servants, if any, and others for having committed the offence of cheating, criminal misappropriation of assets and criminal breach of trust thereby causing loss of Rs 5564.54 crore to consortium members led by ICICI Bank Ltd.

    The reports further said that Gitanjali Gems Ltd was dominantly controlled and managed by Mehul Choksi who has in active connivance with the director Dhanesh Vrajlal Sheth, Joint President, Finance Kapil Mali Ram Khandelwal, CFO Chandrakant Kanu Karkare, and others, have been involved in fudging of accounts, siphoning off the fund and utilising the sanctioned credit limits, not for genuine trade transactions, it reads.

    The third case has been registered against M/s. Gl India Ltd. (M/s. GIL), Mumbai, Mehul Chinubbhai Choksi, Managing Director of M/s. Gtanjali Gems Ltd. and Guarantor for M/s G India Ltd.

    Aniyath Shivraman Nair, Director of M/s GIL, Dhanesh Vrajal Sheth, Director of M/s. GIL, unknown public servants, and unknown others for causing a wrongful loss of Rs 375.71 crores to a consortium of three member banks led by Punjab National Bank.

    Mehul Choksi was the chairman and managing director as well as part of promoter group of Gitanjali Gems, is the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 8:01 PM IST
