    Shraddha murder: Aaftab likely to undergo narco test on Monday, says report

    Aaftab Ameen Poonawala is likely to undergo a narco test at Ambedkar Hospital on Monday. Delhi Police hopes to unfold the mystery of Shraddha Walkar murder case by conducting a narcoanalysis test on accused Aaftab Poonawala.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 4:07 PM IST

    Aaftab Ameen Poonawala is likely to undergo a narco test at Ambedkar Hospital on Monday, according to senior Delhi police officials and officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). An FSL crew will be present for the test. Aaftab received a medical examination today, and it was determined that he is healthy.

    According to reports, by performing a narcoanalysis test on the accused Aaftab Poonawala, Delhi Police seeks to solve the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The test may be administered with the court's approval, and Aaftab has agreed to it.

    Aaftab is accused of strangling the 27-year-old Shraddha, then dismembering her body and dispersing it over different parts of Delhi after nearly 20 days in the freezer.

    On Thursday, Aaftab Ameen Poonwala took a polygraph examination for over eight hours at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, Delhi. Poonawala cooperated throughout his test, according to sources, and was asked 50 questions.

    In order to help with the case's ongoing investigation, he was also questioned about the type of weapon he used to dismember her body, according to an FSL source reported by PTI. Five knives were also taken from Aaftab's apartment by the Delhi Police and submitted to the FSL for testing to determine whether or not they were used in the crime, according to PTI.

    Poonawala is accused of killing Walkar (27), sawing off 35 parts of her body, and keeping them in a 300-liter refrigerator at his Mehrauli home in South Delhi for about three weeks before disposing of them over many days after midnight. In May, Walkar apparently died.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 4:07 PM IST
