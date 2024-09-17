SHOCKING: Woman lured on pretext of education certificates 'raped' inside car on Agra-Lucknow expressway

A 20-year-old woman from Agra was raped, who lured her with a fake promise of educational certificates. After paying Rs 15,000, she was assaulted and filmed on the Agra-Lucknow expressway.

Agra: A woman reported being raped inside a car on the Agra-Lucknow expressway after two men lured her to Lucknow with promises of "genuine educational certificates." The men filmed the assault and left her on the expressway before fleeing. Police launched a search for the suspects after the woman filed a complaint on Saturday, four months after the incident on May 10. She had initially faced difficulties filing her complaint, as Agra police claimed the case fell under the jurisdiction of Lucknow police.

The 20-year-old woman from Agra told police she had responded to a social media post advertising educational certificates without the need for exams.

She explained, "I reached out to Rakesh Kumar, who offered to provide the certificates for Rs 30,000 without requiring any exams. After paying Rs 15,000 to his bank account, I received a certificate through social media. Rakesh then told me to go to Lucknow on May 10 to collect the rest of the documents. When I arrived, I met Rakesh and his associate, Srinivas Verma, near the Agra-Lucknow expressway."

In the FIR, the woman detailed how the men drove her to a secluded spot, where Srinivas reportedly raped her while Rakesh stayed outside the car. "They also filmed and photographed the assault. When I threatened to go to the police, they warned me that they would make the footage public if I did. They then left me on the expressway and fled."

The woman stated that she tried to file a complaint at the New Agra police station shortly after the incident, but officers refused, claiming the crime fell under Lucknow's jurisdiction. "I repeatedly went to the Agra police station, but they refused to register my FIR," she said. "Eventually, I traveled to Lucknow and was able to file the FIR after significant challenges. All I want is justice."

Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against two individuals under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

