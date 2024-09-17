Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: Woman lured on pretext of education certificates 'raped' inside car on Agra-Lucknow expressway

    A 20-year-old woman from Agra was raped, who lured her with a fake promise of educational certificates. After paying Rs 15,000, she was assaulted and filmed on the Agra-Lucknow expressway.

    SHOCKING: Woman lured on pretext of education certificates 'raped' inside car on Agra-Lucknow expressway anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Agra: A woman reported being raped inside a car on the Agra-Lucknow expressway after two men lured her to Lucknow with promises of "genuine educational certificates." The men filmed the assault and left her on the expressway before fleeing. Police launched a search for the suspects after the woman filed a complaint on Saturday, four months after the incident on May 10. She had initially faced difficulties filing her complaint, as Agra police claimed the case fell under the jurisdiction of Lucknow police.

    Karnataka: Pro-Palestine slogans raised during Eid Milad celebrations in Chitradurga, Kolar; case filed

    The 20-year-old woman from Agra told police she had responded to a social media post advertising educational certificates without the need for exams.
    She explained, "I reached out to Rakesh Kumar, who offered to provide the certificates for Rs 30,000 without requiring any exams. After paying Rs 15,000 to his bank account, I received a certificate through social media. Rakesh then told me to go to Lucknow on May 10 to collect the rest of the documents. When I arrived, I met Rakesh and his associate, Srinivas Verma, near the Agra-Lucknow expressway."

    In the FIR, the woman detailed how the men drove her to a secluded spot, where Srinivas reportedly raped her while Rakesh stayed outside the car. "They also filmed and photographed the assault. When I threatened to go to the police, they warned me that they would make the footage public if I did. They then left me on the expressway and fled."

    The woman stated that she tried to file a complaint at the New Agra police station shortly after the incident, but officers refused, claiming the crime fell under Lucknow's jurisdiction. "I repeatedly went to the Agra police station, but they refused to register my FIR," she said. "Eventually, I traveled to Lucknow and was able to file the FIR after significant challenges. All I want is justice."

    Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against two individuals under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Karnataka Pro Palestine slogans raised during Eid Milad celebrations in Chitradurga Kolar case filed vkp

    Karnataka: Pro-Palestine slogans raised during Eid Milad celebrations in Chitradurga, Kolar; case filed

    Kerala: KSEB likely to begin monthly billing system, introduce QR Codes for spot payments anr

    Kerala: KSEB likely to begin monthly billing system, introduce QR Codes for spot payments

    Promoting traditional arts: CM Yogi to distribute Rs 50,000 crore loans, toolkits to artisans on Vishwakarma Jayanti AJR

    Promoting traditional arts: CM Yogi to distribute Rs 50,000 crore loans, toolkits to artisans

    14 lane Mumbai Bengaluru expressway work to begin in 6 months says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari vkp

    '14-lane Mumbai-Bengaluru expressway work to begin in 6 months': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

    Recent Stories

    Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas; shares adorable photos ATG

    'Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas; shares adorable photos

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches NTI

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival NTI

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    PM Modi sunglasses collection: Know cost, brand and more RBA

    PM Modi's sunglasses collection: Know cost, brand and more

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon