    Karnataka: Pro-Palestine slogans raised during Eid Milad celebrations in Chitradurga, Kolar; case filed

    Pro-Palestine slogans and flag displays surfaced during Eid Milad celebrations in Chitradurga and Kolar, following similar incidents in Gangavati and Chikkamagaluru. Police acted swiftly, removing flags and banners while registering cases to prevent further tensions in the areas.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 10:23 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    Pro-Palestine slogans and flag displays during Eid Milad celebrations have surfaced in Chitradurga and Kolar, following similar incidents in Gangavati and Chikkamagaluru. In Chitradurga, during a procession organized on Monday near Gandhi Circle, some Muslim youths were seen shouting pro-Palestine slogans and displaying Palestinian flags.

    Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media, leading the city police to take swift action. Officers from the local police station seized two Palestinian flags from the participants and issued a warning to those involved.

    Karnataka: Banner with ‘Free Palestine’ at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists

    Chitradurga SP Ranjit Kumar Bandaru confirmed that a case has been registered at the city police station in connection with the incident.

    Kolar witnessed a similar scenario in another event. A banner with the words "Free Palestine" was placed in front of the city Anjuman office. CPI Sadananda from the city police station removed the banner after receiving complaints.

    Chikkamagaluru: Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up

    These incidents come on the heels of similar pro-Palestine displays in Gangavati, Koppal, and Chikkamagaluru. On Sunday, a banner supporting Palestine was removed in Gangavati following opposition from Hindu groups. In Chikkamagaluru, youths raised the Palestinian flag as part of their celebrations.

    Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have urged people to avoid activities that may lead to tension.

