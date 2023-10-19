Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shocking video reveals rat infestation in train pantry; railways reacts (WATCH)

    The video was shared on Instagram by @mangirish_tendulkar, who was traveling with his family on the 11099 LTT MAO Express on October 15. During their journey, they were shocked to witness rats inside the pantry car. He recorded this disturbing sight using his mobile phone and shared it on social media.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    The quality of food on Indian Railways has been a concern for passengers, often marred by reports of unhygienic conditions and subpar meals. However, a recent incident has brought these issues to the forefront in a rather unsettling way. Rats were discovered inside a train's pantry car, where they were freely roaming and feeding on stored food. A passenger captured this shocking incident on video, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

    The video was shared on Instagram by @mangirish_tendulkar, who was traveling with his family on the 11099 LTT MAO Express on October 15. During their journey, they were shocked to witness rats inside the pantry car. He recorded this disturbing sight using his mobile phone and shared it on social media.

    Expressing his dismay in the post, he wrote, "As a railway enthusiast and frequent traveler, this incident has deeply unsettled me. On October 15, I was aboard the 11099 Madgaon Express, which was scheduled to depart at 1:45 pm but experienced a delay until 3:30 pm. Given my passion for railways, I decided to document the train's engine coupling and began to walk towards the rear. It was then that I made this startling discovery. I observed at least 6-7 rats in the middle of the pantry car, though I could manage to capture footage of only 4 of them."

    Seeking assistance, Tendulkar attempted to report the issue to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), but the response was disheartening. RPF personnel downplayed the problem, suggesting that there were already hundreds of rats beneath the tracks, questioning the significance of a few entering the trains. Frustrated, the passenger approached Assistant Station Master Meena, who in turn contacted the Pantry Manager.

    Unfortunately, the pantry manager's response was equally disheartening, with him saying, "There are indeed numerous rats in the pantry. What can we possibly do about it? The railways consistently provide us with only substandard coaches."

    On X, this video was shared by @mumbaimatterz on October 18. In response, the IRCTC acknowledged the gravity of the situation and pledged to take action. They assured that the pantry car staff had been sensitized to maintain hygiene and cleanliness. Moreover, effective pest and rodent control measures were being implemented to address the issue.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
