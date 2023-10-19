Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi HC directs Centre to intervene in Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's mother's plea to travel to Yemen

    The Delhi High Court has sent notice to the central government on the petition filed by Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's mother seeking government intervention for travel to Yemen on Thursday

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sent notice to the central government on the petition filed by Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's mother seeking government intervention for travel to Yemen on Thursday (Oct 19). The court stated that the reply by the central government should be given within two weeks. Nimisha's mother said that despite approaching the Centre several times, there was no intervention. 

    Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi.

    Nimisha's mother requested that the central government prepare diplomatic facilities for her to travel to Yemen for Nimisha.

    On April 11, the Supreme Court in Yemen expedited the proceedings against Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya on the death penalty for the murder of a Yemeni citizen, following the petition filed by the family of the victim seeking to execute the punishment immediately.

    Priya’s death sentence was upheld by an appeal court on March 7, 2022. According to Islamic law, if the victim's family pardons the criminal, the death penalty may be suspended; this may entail paying "blood money" (compensation to the victim's family).

    Nimisha's mother had earlier responded that she was waiting for her daughter's release by knocking on all doors. The central government also intervened for Nimisha's release. But when the relatives of the victim were not ready to accept the compensation, the reconciliation efforts ended. Businessman MA Yousaf Ali also intervened for the release of Nimisha Priya.

    Nimisha Priya's release will be possible only if Talal's family forgives the death sentence after the Sana'a High Court upholds it.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
