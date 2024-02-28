SHOCKING! Rajkot businessman kills wife over alleged affair, shares videos in society's WhatsApp group

In Rajkot, Gujarat, Gurupa Jiroli stands accused of brutally murdering his wife, Ambika, after sharing videos of the incident in their society's WhatsApp group. Jiroli confessed to the crime, citing suspicion of his wife's affair. Investigations are underway to verify his claims and gather evidence from forensic analysis and witness statements.

A husband in Rajkot, Gujarat, stands accused of brutally murdering his wife, with the horrific act coming to light after he shared videos of the incident in their society's WhatsApp group. Identified as Gurupa Jiroli, the husband confessed to the crime in a harrowing early morning call to the police control room at 5:30 am. The victim, Ambika, lay lifeless in the background as Jiroli purportedly apologized to fellow residents in the videos.

The couple, both in their early 40s, had been married for 17 years and shared two children—a 17-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. Initial investigations indicate that the fatal altercation occurred around 2 am when Jiroli allegedly struck his wife's head with a heavy object following a heated argument.



According to reports, Jiroli claimed in the circulated videos that he took this extreme step because he suspected his wife of having an affair with one of his friends. He alleged that despite his efforts to persuade Ambika to end the affair, she remained adamant.



In a disturbing revelation, Jiroli asserted that Ambika intended to elope with her lover, but he insisted she wait until their daughter completed her Class 10 board exams. Despite proposing separation post-exams, Jiroli claimed his wife refused to cooperate.

Expressing no remorse for his actions, Jiroli justified his crime by alleging harassment from his wife. He made a plea to the authorities not to treat him as a habitual criminal, urging them against handcuffing him. Assistant Commissioner of Police B J Chaudhary stated, "We are in the process of verifying Jiroli's claims. Forensic analysis of the circulated videos and the accused's mobile phone has been initiated. Additionally, statements from Jiroli's business associates and acquaintances are being collected to ascertain details regarding the alleged affair."