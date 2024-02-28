Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Son kills father allegedly over property dispute in Mandya

    In Sundahalli village, Mandya, a property dispute turned fatal as Mahadev allegedly stoned his father, Nanjappa, to death. Nanjappa's decision to allocate property to his daughter fueled resentment. Mahadev's escalating tensions erupted in violence, leaving Nanjappa dead and his wife critically injured. Mahadev is now the prime suspect, with police investigating.

    Karnataka: Son kills father allegedly over property dispute in Mandya vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

    A son brutally murdered his father allegedly over a property dispute at Sundahalli village in Mandya. The father, Nanjappa (65), had reportedly allocated a significant portion of his property to his daughter, leading to escalating tensions within the family. The tranquillity of the village was shattered when Mahadev (40), the son of Nanjappa, mercilessly stoned his father to death, reportedly fueled by a dispute over property distribution.

    Nanjappa had taken the noble decision to share his wealth, granting his daughter a substantial share in their property. However, this benevolent act seemed to have ignited resentment within the family, particularly from Mahadev, who allegedly opposed his father's decision vehemently.

    Originally hailing from Archakarahalli village in Ramanagara district, Nanjappa had settled in Sundahalli village to be closer to his daughter-in-law. Despite having his own house and land, Nanjappa sold 2 acres of land in Archakarahalli and distributed the proceeds between his son and daughter. Additionally, he had bestowed the land near his residence in Sundahalli to his daughter, further exacerbating the tensions brewing within the family.

    Trouble brewed when Nanjappa decided to sell the land near Sundahalli, leading to a dispute instigated by his daughter. Despite Nanjappa's efforts to resolve the conflict by extending financial assistance to his daughter, Mahadev's resentment continued to escalate. The situation reached a boiling point on Monday morning when Mahadev engaged in a heated altercation with his father, ultimately resorting to violence.

    Eyewitnesses recount the harrowing scene as Nanjappa attempted to flee from his enraged son, only to be relentlessly pursued and attacked throughout the village. In a desperate attempt to intervene, Mahadevamma, Nanjappa's wife, rushed to the scene, only to suffer a fatal blow to her head by her son.

    Tragically, Nanjappa succumbed to his injuries, succumbing to the brutal assault inflicted by his flesh and blood. Meanwhile, Mahadevamma's condition remains critical as she fights for her life at Nimhans Hospital in Bengaluru. The Mandya Rural Police Station has launched an investigation into the incident, with Mahadev, the prime suspect, currently at large. 

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 9:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RS Election 2024: Syed Naseer Hussain's supporters raise 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans after his win (WATCH) snt

    RS Election: 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans raised after Syed Naseer Hussain's win, BJP slams Congress (WATCH)

    Karnataka: BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's cross voting shocks party in Rajya Sabha elections

    Karnataka: BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's cross voting shocks party in Rajya Sabha elections

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress MLAs in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress MLAs in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru: Young woman allegedly molested by unknown assailant at Lalbagh, father shares his pic on X vkp

    Bengaluru: Young woman allegedly molested by unknown assailant at Lalbagh, father shares his pic on X

    Bengaluru cop allegedly threatens woman of filing 'drink and drive' case, demands Rs 15,000 bribe vkp

    Bengaluru cop allegedly threatens woman of filing ‘drink and drive’ case, demands Rs 15,000 bribe

    Recent Stories

    Who is Mathias Boe? Meet Taapsee Pannu soon-to-be-husband RBA

    Who is Mathias Boe? Meet Taapsee Pannu’s soon-to-be husband

    En Mann En Makkal Yatra Phone flung at PM's pen-top vehicle during Tamil Nadu Yatra; Probe reveals it slipped off BJP worker's hands

    Phone flung at PM's open-top vehicle during Tamil Nadu Yatra; Probe reveals it slipped off BJP worker's hands

    Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more RBA

    Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more

    Kerala: Young man stabbed to death in Kochi; two arrested rkn

    Kerala: Murder accused stabbed to death in Kochi; two arrested

    kerala news live 28 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Actress assault case: HC to consider cancellation of bail of Dileep today

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon