Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI cracks down on hate speech; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi under scrutiny

Lok Sabha elections 2024: In response to these allegations, the ECI has invoked section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, holding the party presidents responsible initially to control their star campaigners' conduct.

In a recent development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated action regarding alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Both the BJP and the Congress have accused each other of inciting hatred and division based on factors like religion, caste, community, or language.

In response to these allegations, the ECI has invoked section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, holding the party presidents responsible initially to control their star campaigners' conduct.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: What's closed, what's open in Bengaluru on April 26

BJP President JP Nadda and INC President Mallikarjuna Kharge have been involved in the initial exchange regarding MCC allegations against PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi. The ECI has set a deadline for response by 11 AM on April 29.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the ECI stressed the importance of parties taking primary responsibility for the conduct of their candidates, especially star campaigners, as their speeches hold significant consequences.

On Monday, the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation about poverty and creating regional divisions based on language and geography.

In a reciprocal move, the Congress approached the poll body the same day, formally filing a complaint against PM Modi.

Congress Rae Bareli ticket suspense: Both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi eyeing ticket, say sources

The Congress memorandum urged stringent action, including the disqualification of candidates who attempt to sow division among Indian citizens, irrespective of their position or stature.

The Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases, with the first phase concluding on April 19. The second phase is set to commence on April 26, followed by subsequent phases on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results for all 543 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to be announced on June 4.