    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in Palakkad; District Collector urges public to take precautions

    A heatwave warning has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for Palakkad district in Kerala in the coming days. The heatwave is expected to persist until the 26th, with temperatures reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    Palakkad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Palakkad district. District Collector Dr. Chitra IAS said that the extreme heat, though not readily apparent, exceeds the body's tolerance level. One fatality has been reported in Palakkad district. The Collector advised residents to venture outdoors only after taking necessary precautions in such conditions.

    IMD predicts that the heatwave conditions will persist in several parts of the district until the 26th. The warning is issued due to consecutive days of exceptionally high temperatures, with forecasts indicating temperatures soaring up to 41 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days. In addition to Palakkad, the IMD has cautioned about rising temperatures in 11 other districts. People are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during this period.

    The weather department forecasts maximum temperatures of 39°C in the Kollam district, 38°C in the Thrissur and Kozhikode districts, 37°C in the Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kannur districts, and 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts until the 28th. Temperatures are expected to be 2-4 °C above normal. Hot and humid weather conditions are anticipated in these districts, excluding hilly areas, from April 24 to 28, 2024, due to high temperatures and humid air.

    The onset of a heatwave demands utmost caution. Both public and private institutions should exercise due diligence. Individuals are at a higher risk of sunstroke and sunburn. It's crucial to heed warnings as severe sunburn can even result in fatalities.
     

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
