Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh: Dramatic video surfaces as district bordering China cut off (WATCH)

    A major landslide has disrupted road access in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley, a region adjacent to China. The incident took place on National Highway-33, causing a significant disruption between the towns of Hunli and Anini.
     

    Massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh: Dramatic video surfaces as district bordering China cut off (WATCH) anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    A significant landslide has caused extensive damage to a highway in Arunachal Pradesh, leading to the disruption of road connectivity with Dibang Valley, a district bordering China. Recent heavy rainfall in the area has triggered severe landslides along National Highway-33 between Hunli and Anini in the district, according to authorities.

    Videos have emerged revealing a section of the highway washed away, rendering it impassable for vehicles and creating hardships for locals and security forces who depend on the route as a vital lifeline in the challenging terrain.
     

    The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has taken steps to mobilize resources for repairing the damaged sections of the highway. Fortunately, there are currently no shortages of food or other essential items in the affected areas.

    “Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini.

    Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu wrote on X, sharing a video of the incident.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Kochi Water Metro completes one year of operation with over 18 lakh passengers RKN

    Kerala: Kochi Water Metro completes one year of operation with over 18 lakh passengers

    Gyanvapi judge claims he is receiving threats from international phone numbers anr

    Gyanvapi judge claims he is receiving threats from international phone numbers

    Indian Air Force surveillance aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Court of Inquiry ordered gcw

    IAF's surveillance aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Court of Inquiry ordered (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala expects huge voter turnout amid heatwave warning rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala expects huge voter turnout amid heatwave warning

    Youths form 83 per cent of India's unemployed workforce, but job opportunities have grown: ILO report

    Youth form 83 percent of India's unemployed workforce, but job opportunities have grown: ILO report

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Kochi Water Metro completes one year of operation with over 18 lakh passengers RKN

    Kerala: Kochi Water Metro completes one year of operation with over 18 lakh passengers

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Madhavi Latha, BJP's Hyderabad pick, declares assets gcw

    LS Polls 2024: Madhavi Latha, BJP's Hyderabad pick, declares assets

    Gyanvapi judge claims he is receiving threats from international phone numbers anr

    Gyanvapi judge claims he is receiving threats from international phone numbers

    Indian Air Force surveillance aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Court of Inquiry ordered gcw

    IAF's surveillance aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Court of Inquiry ordered (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala expects huge voter turnout amid heatwave warning rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala expects huge voter turnout amid heatwave warning

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon