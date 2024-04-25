Congress Rae Bareli ticket suspense: Both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi eyeing ticket, say sources

Days following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, wherein he stated that Rahul Gandhi would contest from another constituency, Congress sources say that both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are keen to contest from Rae Bareli

In the new twist in the Congress ticket imbroglio in Rae Bareli, it is now emerging that the real reason why the Gran Old Party has dithered on announcing a candidate for the 'once-Lok Sabha election bastion' lies within the Gandhi family. According to top Congress sources, both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are keen to contest from Rae Bareli, and that is the reason for the delay in the announcement of the candidate from the constituency.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, during an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, declared that Rahul Gandhi would be filing his nomination from another seat after the election in Wayanad, Kerala is completed on April 26. Hear the Prime Minister's prediction below

The Lok Sabha constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli are scheduled to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

As per the seat-sharing agreement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Congress will contest 17 seats while the Samajwadi Party will vie for the remaining 63 seats in the crucial state.

In addition to its traditional strongholds of Rae Bareli and Amethi, the Congress is also fielding candidates in Varanasi, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur.

Recently, posters featuring Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, appeared outside the party’s office in the Gauriganj area of Amethi, sparking speculations about a possible candidacy for Vadra.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. Irani has been re-nominated by the BJP from the seat, suggesting that Rahul may not contest from Amethi, especially given Irani's extensive campaigning efforts.

Meanwhile, Rae Bareli remains a safer bet for the Gandhis. The constituency has been a Congress bastion since 1960, with both Feroze Gandhi and Indira Gandhi representing it in the past. Sonia Gandhi held the MP position in Rae Bareli since her victory in the 2006 bypoll. However, Sonia has now moved to the upper house, leaving the seat open for a new candidate.

Also Read: 'Does Rahul Gandhi think he is a Maoist leader?': Former PM Deve Gowda attacks Congress