SHOCKING! BAPS Swami under fire as women asked to vacate first 5 rows during CA conference in Kolkata (WATCH)

The International Conference for CA Students held in Kolkata recently took an unexpected turn when Swami Gyanvatsalya from BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir imposed strict gender segregation demands, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

The International Conference for CA Students held in Kolkata recently took an unexpected turn when Swami Gyanvatsalya from BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir imposed strict gender segregation demands, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

The incident unfolded during the address of ICAI president Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, where Swami Gyanvatsalya insisted that no woman or girl should occupy the first five rows of the conference hall. He reportedly threatened that he would leave if this condition was not adhered to promptly.

In compliance with his demand, female event organizers and volunteers, including those who were integral to the smooth functioning of the conference, were instructed to vacate the prominent seating areas and relocate to the back rows. The announcement made from the stage explicitly forbade any woman or girl from even standing during the session, citing the potential arrival of Swami Gyanvatsalya at any moment.

"No ladies, no girls, no girl volunteer should even stand during the session, please hurry up as he can come anytime," said the announcer.

The incident has ignited a wave of criticism against both Swami Gyanvatsalya and the organizers of the conference, particularly the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which prides itself on being a global leader in the accounting profession. Many expressed disbelief that such a prominent platform would invite a guest whose demands contradict the values of equality and respect.

"Swamiji talked about making India 'Vikasit' and a 'Vishwaguru' by 2047 but his actions on the other hand, well.... It certainly isn't happening with your mindset guruji," said a Reddit user who shared the video.

"I wonder what would happen if CM Mamta Banerjee was also present at the event ?" the user added.

Another irked user added, "Don't know what to say. I would have walked out with my women colleague, in solidarity. No conference. No s***."

"I was present here and every single woman in this entire auditorium was silent. How can the managing committee commit such a blunder by inviting this pathetic excuse of a human to an international conference ? I hope everyone responsible for this is fired," remarked a user who was present when the incident took place.

Another enraged user commented, "What are we expecting? Our country is just in the name for Women Empowerment and women's worship. From safety, privacy, priority, etc, women lies way back than men. All the students should've walked out. Let Swami be Swami in the alone in the room."

As of now, there has been no official response from Swami Gyanvatsalya or ICAI regarding the incident. However, the backlash on social media and among attendees continues to grow, signaling a strong demand for accountability and a reaffirmation of principles that promote equal rights and opportunities for all.

Latest Videos