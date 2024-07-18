SHOCKING! 3 girls forced into child marriage every minute in India, says study; Assam shows path to reduction

According to a new study, three cases of child marriage were registered per day nationwide in 2022.The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that in most instances, the groom was over the age of 21.

Despite significant strides in various social and economic sectors, India continues to grapple with the persistent issue of child marriage. A startling new study by the 'India Child Protection' research team, part of the 'Child Marriage Free India' network of civil society organizations, highlights that every minute, three girl children are forced into marriage in the country. This staggering statistic is in stark contrast to official crime data, which records a mere fraction of these cases.

Grim reality behind the numbers

According to the report, three cases of child marriage were registered per day nationwide in 2022. The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that in most instances, the groom was over the age of 21. These figures, however, are just the tip of the iceberg.

The study meticulously analyzed data from Census 2011, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21). NCRB data from 2018 to 2022 recorded 3,863 child marriages. However, when extrapolating from Census estimates, the study reveals that approximately 16 lakh (1.6 million) child marriages occur annually in India. This translates to over 4,000 child marriages each day.

Assam: A beacon of hope

Amid the disheartening statistics, the state of Assam stands out as a case study in effectively curbing child marriages. The report highlights an 81% drop in child marriages across 1,132 villages in 20 districts of Assam between 2021-22 and 2023-24. In absolute terms, the number of child marriages declined from 3,225 cases in 2021-22 to 627 in 2023-24. This remarkable reduction is attributed to the state's stringent law enforcement measures, which have led to over 3,000 arrests for child marriage in the past year alone.

A survey conducted in these villages revealed that 98% of respondents credited the state's strict law enforcement as the primary reason for the decline in child marriages.

Reacting to the study, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "This exceptional report by @IndiaCPOrg is shining testament to our sustained efforts in empowering Nari Shakti. With over 3,000 arrests and our zero tolerance approach has led to a 81% decline in child marriages since 2021. We will not rest, till we eliminate this social evil."

Legal and social challenges

The report paints a bleak picture of the situation in the rest of the country. Prolonged trials and poor conviction rates serve as deterrents to effective enforcement of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

"In 2022, out of the total 3,563 child marriage cases listed for trial in courts under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, a mere 181 cases were successfully concluded in terms of trial completion," the report said.

The case pendency rate stands at a staggering 92%, while the conviction rate is a mere 11%.

"A majority of cases of child marriages are instances of exploiting the vulnerability of the girl child, with older men taking advantage of their position of authority and the vulnerability of these girls," the report added.

