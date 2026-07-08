Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested in Dombivli for allegedly assaulting doctors and staff at KDMC Hospital. The incident, which led to a doctors' strike, followed a dispute over a pregnant patient's treatment. Four people are in custody.

Corporator Arrested, Doctors on Strike

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault on doctors and medical staff at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Hospital in Shastrinagar.

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According to the police, Mhatre was arrested under Sections 132 and 121(1) in connection with a case registered at Vishnunagar Police Station in Dombivli. Police said four accused have been arrested in the case so far. While doctors at the hospital continued their strike, alleging "complete lawlessness." Medical bodies also sought immediate intervention from the state government and the arrest of all those involved.

Police Confirm Four Arrests

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende said an FIR was registered at Vishnu Nagar Police Station following the incident. "Yesterday, the FIR was registered in Vishnu Nagar Police Station, and three accused were arrested last night itself. Those three accused were produced before a competent court today, where they have been sent for 2 days. Additionally, we have arrested the fourth accused in this case, namely Ramesh Mhatre, and we are proceeding in this case as per the provisions," Zende said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade said the alleged assault took place following a dispute over the treatment of a pregnant patient. "There are approximately four accused involved in this assault case, including one woman. The incident stemmed from a dispute regarding the treatment of a female patient who had arrived at the hospital; the accused accompanied the patient's relatives. They assaulted the on-duty doctor, a female doctor, and a nurse, subjecting them to physical violence, verbal abuse, and threats. The doctor registered a case yesterday. Charges have been filed under relevant sections of the IPC. All due legal procedures will be followed, and action will be taken against those involved," Hemade said.

Opposition Slams Government Over Assault

The incident triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, who accused the Maharashtra government of failing to maintain law and order and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Aaditya Thackeray Demands Corporator's Sacking

After visiting the hospital, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the assault and said no political affiliation could justify violence against healthcare workers. "What happened here on the 6th is very bad. No matter which individual from any political party it may be, raising hands on anyone is wrong. Despite all this, the doctors have helped them. The matter is clear that the law and order situation in our country and state today is bad. I have made the same demand from the Chief Minister and Home Minister as well that Ramesh Mhatre should be sacked, he should be arrested and his procession should be taken out," Thackeray said.

He further demanded that Mhatre be removed from his post and questioned whether the state government would act against a member of the ruling alliance. "I have asked the government and I have asked the Chief Minister to take action not only to arrest that corporator, but also to disqualify him from the post, arrest him and parade him across Dombivli and Kalyan so that everybody knows that you cannot attack anybody like this, especially a doctor or a nurse. The doctors very respectfully asked the pregnant lady to shift to a different hospital so that if the premature baby needs an NICU bed, the lady would get that, because the NICU beds in this hospital were fully occupied. What was the reason for this escalation? The bigger question is, even if the CM wants to arrest this corporator, even if he wants to disqualify this corporator, can he and will he do that?" he told ANI.

Congress, NCP Leaders Condemn Incident

Congress leader Nana Patole alleged that the ruling alliance had become arrogant after securing a majority and said the incident was unacceptable. "The majority they received has made them arrogant, and they believe they are now permanently in power. This arrogance has led to such actions. The assault on a woman doctor and nurses. We strongly condemn this. This is the Maharashtra of Savitribai Phule, where respect for women has always been a matter of pride. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also upheld the dignity of women. Such behaviour is unacceptable. We will raise this issue in the Assembly and demand strict action from the government," Patole said.

Congress leader Aslam Shaikh said shortcomings in healthcare infrastructure could not justify violence against medical professionals. "If facilities are inadequate, it is the government's responsibility to address the issue. Attacking a doctor is not the solution. There are proper procedures such as suspension or legal action. The government must take responsibility," he said.

Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan also targeted the ruling dispensation, alleging misuse of political power. "In the arrogance of power, they are behaving in this manner with doctors, lawyers, officials and others. Their conduct is becoming increasingly unacceptable. Instead of working to deliver justice and serve people, they are using their position and power to intimidate and attack professionals like doctors. Such behaviour is highly condemnable," Khan said.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar met the injured doctors and hospital staff and demanded the immediate arrest of the prime accused, warning that protests would be launched if action was not taken. "What they did was absolutely wrong. They should be sent to jail. They assaulted a female doctor and a nurse, and one doctor's condition is serious. They used abusive language against a doctor. Just because these people are in power, does that mean they can do anything? Action should be taken against them," Pawar told ANI.

He also alleged that the police and the Home Department were trying to shield those linked to the ruling alliance and said threatening or assaulting doctors and nurses would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Pawar further said the government and the police department would be held responsible if any doctor or healthcare worker was harmed in the future.

Medical Bodies Seek CM's Intervention

Meanwhile, doctors at Shastrinagar Hospital continued their strike on Wednesday, alleging "complete lawlessness" after the assault. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging his immediate intervention to ensure the arrest of all those accused. "The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) expresses its strongest condemnation of the brutal assault on doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital, Dombivli," the association said in its letter.

Corporator Denies Assault Allegations

Amid mounting criticism, Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre denied allegations that he assaulted women doctors or nurses during the incident.

Refuting the claims, Mhatre said the CCTV footage "may look that way" because of the camera angle and maintained that he did not raise his hand against any member of the medical staff during his visit to the hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred after a dispute over the treatment of a pregnant woman, with doctors allegedly advising that she be shifted to another hospital as NICU beds at the facility were fully occupied.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)