Setu Social Welfare Trust's 'Ek Paudha Kutumb Ke Naam' campaign in Shimla promotes environmental awareness. Trust president Dr Sadhna Thakur urged people to treat saplings as family and ensure their protection, not just focus on planting.

Setu Social Welfare Trust organised a plantation drive around Portmore Senior Secondary School here under its ‘Ek Paudha Kutumb Ke Naam’ (One Plant in the Name of Family) campaign, aimed at promoting environmental awareness and encouraging people to take responsibility for the protection and care of plants.

A Call for Ownership and Responsibility

Speaking on the occasion, Trust president Dr Sadhna Thakur said the campaign was not merely about planting saplings but about developing a sense of ownership and responsibility towards their protection and nurturing. She said people often fail to pay adequate attention to the care of saplings after plantation drives and stressed the need to ensure their regular protection.

"The campaign is not merely about planting saplings. It is about developing a sense of ownership and responsibility towards their protection and nurturing," Thakur said. She urged people to treat every plant as a member of their family and make its conservation part of their daily responsibility.

Environmental Protection a Collective Responsibility

Thakur said environmental protection was not only a necessity but also a responsibility towards future generations, adding that rising pollution, declining green cover and changing environmental conditions underlined the need to strengthen society's relationship with nature. "Even if every individual takes responsibility for protecting one plant, the collective impact can be significant," she said. She added that such initiatives could help make cities and villages greener while fostering greater environmental sensitivity and responsibility among people.

Making Conservation a People's Movement

On the occasion, Thakur administered an oath to volunteers, urging them to treat the saplings planted during the drive as members of their families and ensure their regular care and protection. She said the message of ‘Ek Paudha Kutumb Ke Naam’ should reach every household so that plantation becomes a sustained people's movement rather than remaining limited to one-time events.

Thakur thanked the volunteers for their active participation and said collective efforts and public participation were essential to strengthening the resolve towards environmental conservation. She expressed confidence that the saplings planted during the drive would grow into trees in the coming years and serve not only as a contribution to the environment but also as a living symbol of society's commitment towards nature. (ANI)