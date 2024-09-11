Shimla mosque dispute: Protesters break barricades; police resort to lathi-charge, water cannons (WATCH)

Tensions escalated in Shimla's Sanjauli area as Hindu groups protested against an alleged illegal mosque construction, leading to clashes with police. Despite prohibitory orders, demonstrators broke through barricades. The mosque's legality is sub-judice, and authorities are working to maintain peace amidst growing unrest.

Tensions escalated in the Sanjauli area of Shimla on Wednesday as protests over an alleged illegal mosque construction turned violent. The protest, led by Hindu groups, saw demonstrators clash with police after breaking through barricades set up around the disputed site.

The protest began as part of a bandh (shutdown) called by Hindu organizations, demanding the demolition of what they claim is an unauthorized mosque structure. Despite prohibitory orders imposed by the state government, protesters gathered in large numbers, chanting slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hindu Ekta Zindabad” as they marched from Sabzi Mandi Dhalli towards Sanjauli.

The situation took a violent turn when the demonstrators broke through the first barricade near the Dhalli tunnel, which leads to the Sanjauli area. After pushing through a second barricade near the disputed construction site, police responded with water cannons and a lathi-charge in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

The police action intensified the standoff between the protestors and the law enforcement officers, further raising tensions in the already volatile region. According to reports, the administration had anticipated trouble and stationed heavy police forces in the area.

Prohibitory orders:

In response to the growing unrest, the Shimla district administration had earlier issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. These orders prohibit the gathering of more than five people without prior permission and ban the carrying of lethal weapons such as sticks, swords, and other arms. The prohibitory orders were effective from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, covering the entire Sanjauli area.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh addressed the escalating situation. He emphasized the importance of peaceful protests but expressed concern about the impact on the region's law and order. Singh emphasized that while peaceful protests are a fundamental right, the government is responsible for maintaining order and preventing any unlawful activities.

Singh also mentioned that the construction of the mosque is currently sub-judice, with a court hearing scheduled to decide on its legality. "If the structure is found to be illegal, the government will take appropriate action, and it will be demolished," he added.

Reacting to the incident, the National Sanatan Sena India national president said, "Around 50 vehicles carrying Sanatanis are set to head towards Sanjauli to protest the alleged illegal mosque in Himachal Pradesh. They condemn the Congress-led state government for using a lathi charge against its people while defending the disputed structure. Sanatani leaders from other states are also expected to join.

This was not the first protest over the issue. Last Thursday, Hindu groups staged demonstrations in the Chaura Maidan area near the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and Sanjauli to press their demands for the mosque’s demolition. The protests have continued to grow, with rising concerns about communal tensions.

Following a previous clash between two communities on August 30, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to form a committee to address the growing street vendor issue in the state. The committee, either formed by the cabinet or the Vidhan Sabha, will work on verifying street vendors’ credentials and issuing licenses. The Chief Minister stressed that both Congress and BJP have a shared responsibility in maintaining communal harmony in the state.

In addition to the call for demolishing the mosque, the protesting Hindu groups have also demanded the registration of non-local visitors to the Sanjauli area. The bandh call remains in effect, with heavy police presence deployed across Shimla to prevent further unrest. The Sanjauli mosque dispute has led to a highly charged situation in Shimla, with both protestors and the government holding firm to their positions. With prohibitory orders in place and heavy police deployment, authorities are trying to keep the peace while awaiting a legal resolution to the mosque construction issue.

