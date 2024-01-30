BREAKING: Setback for INDI alliance; BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral elections

In a major setback to INDI allies Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won the Chandigarh mayoral elections with 16 votes to its mayoral candidate Manoj Sonkar.

In a major setback to INDI allies Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won the Chandigarh mayoral elections with 16 votes to its mayoral candidate Manoj Sonkar. The Congress mayor candidate got 12 votes. Eight votes were declared invalid.

More details are awaited