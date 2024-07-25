Mutual funds investment: 7 top things to know before starting a SIP

Business
There are many different funds available, each with its own objective and risk profile. It’s important to do your research and compare different funds before making decision.
Once you know your goals, you can choose fund with appropriate risk profile. Higher-risk funds have potential for higher returns but also come with potential for greater losses.
Understand the costs involved, including the expense ratio, which is the annual fee charged by mutual funds to cover operating expenses.
Investing in mutual funds isn’t just about picking the right fund, it’s about choosing the right way to invest in it!
Begin with a small amount that you can comfortably afford and increase your investment over time as your income grows.
Don’t expect to get rich quickly. The market will go up and down, but over time, a well-chosen mutual fund can help you grow your wealth.
Your investment goals and risk tolerance may change over time. It’s important to review your portfolio regularly and make adjustments.