Investment Banker to CA-7 highest paying bank jobs in India

Here are the top seven highest-paying jobs in India's banking business.
Involved in raising capital for companies, mergers, and acquisitions. High salaries due to the complex nature of the job and its impact on business growth.
Assists businesses and individuals in making investment decisions. Well-compensated for their expertise in market trends and financial planning.
Evaluates the creditworthiness of individuals and businesses. High salaries reflect the importance of their role in risk management.
Oversees the operations of a bank branch, ensuring customer satisfaction and compliance with regulations. Their leadership role commands a significant salary.
Often employed in banks for their expertise in auditing, taxation, and financial management. Their specialized skills are highly valued.
Manages a bank's liquidity, investments, and financial risk. Their role in maintaining the bank's financial health makes them highly compensated.
Manages the wealth of high-net-worth individuals, offering personalized financial services. Their ability to attract and retain wealthy clients results in high earnings.