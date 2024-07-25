SEXY photos: Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan reveals cleavage in SUPER HOT photos [PICTURES]

Nusrat Jahan, born on January 8, 1990, in Kolkata, is a Bengali actress and politician. She debuted in films with "Shotru" and gained fame in Bengali cinema. In 2019, she joined the Trinamool Congress and won a Lok Sabha seat. Her marriage to Nikhil Jain and subsequent personal life have attracted significant media attention

Nusrat Jahan was born on January 8, 1990, in Kolkata, India, into a Bengali Muslim family. She studied at the Bhawanipur Education Society College before starting her career in modeling and acting

She made her film debut in 2011 with 'Shotru,' a Bengali film. Her performances in movies like 'Khoka 420' and "Jamai 420" earned her recognition in the Bengali film industry

In 2019, Nusrat entered politics as a member of the Trinamool Congress and won a seat in the Lok Sabha, representing the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal

Nusrat Jahan married businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19, 2019. Their wedding was a high-profile event in Kolkata

Nusrat Jahan later married Yash Daasguptaa privately and has a son named Yishaan with Yash. She has not clarified on her marital status

Nusrat’s 1st marriage drew significant media attention, particularly due to her celebrity status and the elaborate ceremonies associated with it

Her personal life, including her marriage and relationships, has often been subject to media scrutiny, leading to various controversies

She is active on social media, where she shares updates about her work, personal life, and political activities with her followers

Apart from her professional life, Nusrat is involved in charitable activities and has supported various social causes through her public platform

