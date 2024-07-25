Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan reveals cleavage in SUPER HOT photos [PICTURES]

    Nusrat Jahan, born on January 8, 1990, in Kolkata, is a Bengali actress and politician. She debuted in films with "Shotru" and gained fame in Bengali cinema. In 2019, she joined the Trinamool Congress and won a Lok Sabha seat. Her marriage to Nikhil Jain and subsequent personal life have attracted significant media attention

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    Nusrat Jahan

    Nusrat Jahan was born on January 8, 1990, in Kolkata, India, into a Bengali Muslim family. She studied at the Bhawanipur Education Society College before starting her career in modeling and acting

    article_image2

    Nusrat Jahan

    She made her film debut in 2011 with 'Shotru,' a Bengali film. Her performances in movies like 'Khoka 420' and "Jamai 420" earned her recognition in the Bengali film industry

    article_image3

    Nusrat Jahan

    In 2019, Nusrat entered politics as a member of the Trinamool Congress and won a seat in the Lok Sabha, representing the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal

    article_image4

    Nusrat Jahan

    Nusrat Jahan married businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19, 2019. Their wedding was a high-profile event in Kolkata

    article_image5

    Nusrat Jahan

    Nusrat Jahan later married Yash Daasguptaa privately and has a son named Yishaan with Yash. She has not clarified on her marital status

    article_image6

    Nusrat Jahan

    Nusrat’s 1st marriage drew significant media attention, particularly due to her celebrity status and the elaborate ceremonies associated with it

    article_image7

    Nusrat Jahan

    Her personal life, including her marriage and relationships, has often been subject to media scrutiny, leading to various controversies

    article_image8

    Nusrat Jahan

    She is active on social media, where she shares updates about her work, personal life, and political activities with her followers

    article_image9

    Nusrat Jahan

    Apart from her professional life, Nusrat is involved in charitable activities and has supported various social causes through her public platform

