Senior Indian diplomats, as part of a training program, met Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth in Dehradun. The DGP briefed them on state-specific policing challenges including disaster relief, yatra security, and the use of technology in policing.

As part of the Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP-III), senior Indian diplomats visiting Uttarakhand paid a courtesy call on Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth, at Sardar Patel Bhawan in Dehradun today. The delegation included Alok Ranjan Jha, High Commissioner of India to Zambia, Lusaka; Devesh Uttam, Ambassador of India to Lithuania, Vilnius; and Mayank Joshi, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, Kingston.

DGP Briefs Envoys on State's Policing Framework

During the meeting, the DGP briefed the diplomats on various aspects of policing in Uttarakhand, keeping in view the state’s unique geographical conditions, a release said. He highlighted police-led disaster relief and rescue operations, border security management, the Vibrant Villages Programme, security and crowd management during the Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra, as well as security arrangements for major religious events such as the Kumbh.

He also outlined the importance of technology-driven policing, surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras, traffic management, rapid disaster response, cyber security, and effective coordination among various agencies.

Discussions were also held on ensuring safe and smooth arrangements in view of the growing tourism and pilgrimage activities in Uttarakhand.

International Cooperation and Exchange of Expertise

The three diplomats shared brief insights into the geographical, social, economic and cultural characteristics of Zambia, Lithuania and Jamaica, along with an overview of the security and administrative systems in their respective countries.

The meeting also focused on the friendly relations between India and these countries and explored possibilities for the exchange of best practices and expertise in areas such as security, technology and disaster management. Contemporary issues including evolving security challenges at the international level, cybercrime, disaster management and the use of modern technology were also discussed.

The DGP said that such interactions would promote the exchange of global experiences and best practices in policing and security, while opening up new avenues for mutual cooperation. (ANI)