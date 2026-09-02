Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu declared plans to develop Anakapalli district on the lines of Telangana's Ranga Reddy, citing upcoming major industries, improved connectivity, and large-scale investments set to transform the North Andhra region.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said Anakapalli district would develop on the lines of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, with major industries and improved connectivity expected to boost employment and investment in the region.

Addressing a public meeting after releasing Godavari water to the Payakaraopet constituency in Anakapalli district, Naidu said several major companies, including TCS and Cognizant, are setting up operations in Visakhapatnam. He said Visakhapatnam would get submarine cable connectivity with Asia and described the city as the fastest-growing city in the country.

Infrastructure and Industrial Growth

The Chief Minister said national highways and four-lane railway connectivity would be developed in the region. He added that the completion of Mulapeta Port and several harbours would improve connectivity between the eastern coast and central India.

Naidu also said the foundation stones for the ArcelorMittal Steel City and a green hydrogen project were laid five months ago. He added that aluminium industries, rare earth mineral projects, semiconductor companies and pharmaceutical firms were also coming to the region.

A Vision for North Andhra

Comparing Anakapalli's potential with the rapid development of Ranga Reddy district around Hyderabad, Naidu said the district would emerge as another Ranga Reddy in the coming years. "We aim to end migration from North Andhra. Instead, people from across the country will migrate here for opportunities," he said.

The Chief Minister said North Andhra would be transformed into a developed region, adding, "Uttarandhra will become Uttama Andhra and Unnatha Andhra." (ANI)