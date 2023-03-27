Brahmapuram fire doused completely; locals seek immediate implementation of security measures

The Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi witnessed another fire on Sunday in sector 7 of the 110-acre dump yard, just two weeks after a massive fire.

Kochi: The second-time fire at the Brahmapuram waste dump yard was smothered entirely on Sunday. The locals demanded immediate implementation of the security measures mentioned last time when there was a fire. According to reports, the district administration will take a decision in this regard soon. The fire department is also investigating the circumstances of the previous day's fire.

"The fire has been put out. By 8 pm, the smoke was also snuffed out," said Mayor Anilkumar in a press release.

Earlier on March 2, an unknown fire engulfed the waste plant, and only after 12 days of collective efforts was the fire completely extinguished. The incident grabbed national attention and stirred political controversy in Kerala, which is yet to be solved. The National Green Tribunal had asked the Kochi Corporation to pay a compensation of Rs 100 crore. The Kerala government conducted health surveys and scientific studies to understand the impact of the fire on humans and the environment.

According to reports, people living around the dump site area suffered from severe breathing problems, and other health issues as the smoke engulfed all surrounding areas. A health advisory to the general public on March 4, 2023, revealed that people had been asked to wear masks and stay indoors.

According to reports, the Kochi Municipal Corporation was ordered to pay compensation for corrective actions and to take care of the victims' public health issues because they had long-term neglect of their obligations that contributed to this tragedy. The Opposition had slammed the ruling party alleging mystery in the contract given for waste management.

