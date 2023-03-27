Congress leader Srinivas faces flak for calling Smriti Irani 'goongi-behri'

The Bharatiya Janata Party latched on to the remarks and lashed out at the Srinivas. Social media users tagged the National Commission of Women and sought action to be initiated against the Congress leader.

Congress leader Srinivas BV has landed in controversy over his remarks about Union Minister Smriti Irani, who he termed as deaf and mute at a public gathering.

In the video clip, which has now gone viral, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress is heard saying: "That Smriti Irani has gone slightly 'behri' (deaf) and 'goongi' mute. I want to tell her that the 'daayan' (witch) of price rise has been turned into 'darling' and made to sit in the bedroom

The Bharatiya Janata Party latched on to the remarks and lashed out at the Srinivas.

Sharing the short clip, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, "This uncouth, sexist man is President of the Indian Youth Congress. This is the level of discourse when referring to a woman minister just because she defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. A frustrated Congress is hurtling down the path of irrelevance."

Even Congress leader Anil K Antony criticised the remarks made by Srinivas. He said, "Shameless people. From the day I resigned from my party roles, my inboxes and comment sections have been flooded with filthy abuses from their underlings. Being an uncultured gutter mouth, even if one can’t make any political argument of substance has become a basic criterion of the new Congress, 2024 would be a great chance for the great people of India to send this den of negativity to the dustbin of history."

Social media users tagged the National Commission of Women and sought action to be initiated against the Congress leader. They also sought action from the Delhi Police for the "disgusting" statement against a woman minister.

In the backdrop of the criticism coming his way, Srinivas took to Twitter to defend himself. He said that the clip had been sliced and diced to suit a certain narrative.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Sanghis will not improve. Play the full statement, not half, incomplete one. I have quoted the statement given by you before 2014. The 'inflation' of ₹ 400 LPG cylinder used to look like a 'daayan' to you people. Today you people have made the same 'daayan' of inflation as 'darling' in the form of Rs 1100 LPG."

He even shared the full clip of the remarks he made.