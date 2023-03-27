Watch: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's house attacked by Banjara community

The Banjara community is holding massive protests against the state government's decision to provide internal reservations in ST community.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's house was on Monday (March 27) attacked in Shivamogga, Karnataka by members of Banjara community. The Banjara community is holding massive protests against the state government's decision to provide internal reservations in ST community.

The protests turned violent and police resorted to caning when agitators hurled stones at the residence of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. Hundreds of people spilled on the roads to protest against the decision. Visuals from the protests showed police resorting to lathi charge and water canons.

The protesters also burnt posters with the images of Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. A policeman was injured during the violence.

It can be seen that Banjaras have been demanding that the government drop the Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission report recommending proportional representation to sub-castes among Scheduled Castes, saying it was unscientific.

They also urged that the report is a ploy by vested interests to divide the Scheduled Caste communities that were living together peacefully all these years. The move of the state government would mete out injustice to Banjaras. It must withdraw the recommendation, the protesters alleged.