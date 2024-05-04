Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sex videos scandal: Second lookout circular issued against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna

    Prajwal Revanna, who allegedly fled abroad following the emergence of sexually explicit videos purportedly involving him in Karnataka's Hassan district, had previously requested an extension to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, authorities denied his plea.

    Sex videos scandal: Second lookout circular issued against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday (May 4) announced that the state's law enforcement agencies have issued a second lookout notice against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna. The minister revealed that the notice was dispatched on the previous day, and both individuals are required to respond by evening.

    Prajwal Revanna, who allegedly fled abroad following the emergence of sexually explicit videos purportedly involving him in Karnataka's Hassan district, had previously requested an extension to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, authorities denied his plea.

    Will Prajwal Revanna be issued with 'Red corner notice'? SIT to investigate 'sex scandal' case in three angles

    The first lookout circular against Prajwal Revanna was issued earlier in the week.

    "We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to HD Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday. They have time until this evening to reply to the notices," G Parameshwara said.

    Additionally, Revanna has filed for bail in connection with the Mysuru kidnapping case.

    The Mysuru kidnapping case involves a complaint lodged against HD Revanna by the son of a woman who was purportedly "abducted and sexually abused." According to the complainant, his mother, a former housemaid at HD Revanna's residence, was allegedly subjected to abuse by Prajwal Revanna, after which she went missing.

    Rahul Gandhi questions Sanatan Dharma again, calls PM Modi's Dwarka puja 'a drama' (WATCH)

    The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate are facing charges under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

    This incident marks the second complaint involving alleged sex videos. Previously, their house help filed a case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna.

    Last Updated May 4, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CBI arrests four cops in Tanur custodial death case anr

    Kerala: CBI arrests four cops in Tanur custodial death case

    Will Prajwal Revanna be issued with 'Red corner notice'? SIT to investigate 'sex scandal' case in three angles vkp

    Will Prajwal Revanna be issued with 'Red corner notice'? SIT to investigate 'sex scandal' case in three angles

    Rahul Gandhi questions Sanatan Dharma again, calls PM Modi's Dwarka puja 'a drama' (WATCH) AJR

    Rahul Gandhi questions Sanatan Dharma again, calls PM Modi's Dwarka puja 'a drama' (WATCH)

    'Not only sexual harassment, but rape': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Prajwal Revanna vkp

    ‘Not only sexual harassment, but rape’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Prajwal Revanna

    Little joke Garry Kasparov clarifies his post on politics that asked Rahul Gandhi to 'first win Rae Bareli' AJR

    'Little joke': Garry Kasparov clarifies his post on politics that asked Rahul Gandhi to 'first win Rae Bareli'

    Recent Stories

    Heatwave in India: Coorg to Ooty-7 coldest places near Bangalore RBA EAI

    Heatwave in India: Coorg to Ooty-7 coldest places near Bangalore

    Kerala: CBI arrests four cops in Tanur custodial death case anr

    Kerala: CBI arrests four cops in Tanur custodial death case

    Will Prajwal Revanna be issued with 'Red corner notice'? SIT to investigate 'sex scandal' case in three angles vkp

    Will Prajwal Revanna be issued with 'Red corner notice'? SIT to investigate 'sex scandal' case in three angles

    Rahul Gandhi questions Sanatan Dharma again, calls PM Modi's Dwarka puja 'a drama' (WATCH) AJR

    Rahul Gandhi questions Sanatan Dharma again, calls PM Modi's Dwarka puja 'a drama' (WATCH)

    Dulquer Salmaan to join Prabhas Deepika Padukone Kalki 2898 AD RBA

    Dulquer Salmaan to join Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD? What we know so far

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon