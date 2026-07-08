Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will visit Tripura as the Chief Guest for the Tripura Business Conclave 2026. The visit aims to accelerate industrial investment, promote trade, and advance PM Modi's 'Act East' vision for the Northeast.

Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region and Communications, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, will be on a one-day visit to Tripura on Thursday.

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According to the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region, during the visit, he will attend the Tripura Business Conclave 2026 as the Chief Guest at the International Fair Grounds, Hapania, Agartala, where he will address industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and policymakers. The objective of the Tripura Business Conclave 2026 is to accelerate industrial investment in the State, promote trade and entrepreneurship, and connect local industries with national and global markets.

Advancing 'Act East' Vision

On the occasion, the Union Minister will share the Central Government's priorities and future roadmap for strengthening investment, connectivity, logistics, industrial development and unlocking the immense economic potential of the Northeast, the release added. Union Minister Scindia's visit is considered an important step towards advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East vision and the commitment to a Viksit North East. The Central Government remains committed to transforming the Northeast into a strong growth engine of India's development journey by continuously strengthening infrastructure, communication connectivity, industry, tourism and investment across the region.

Building on Investment Momentum

It may be recalled that the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, held in New Delhi in May 2025, attracted investment proposals worth nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore for the Northeastern Region. Of these, investment proposals worth approximately Rs 23,867 crore were received for Tripura alone, as per the ministry.

The Summit also witnessed the signing of several significant Memoranda of Understanding aimed at accelerating the holistic development of the Northeast, many of which have now entered the implementation stage. The Tripura Business Conclave 2026 marks the next important step in this process, with the objective of expediting the implementation of investment proposals, attracting fresh investments, and giving new momentum to industrial development and employment generation in the State. (ANI)