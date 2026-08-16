A schoolboy’s humorous Independence Day speech about receiving just two laddoos has gone viral on social media. He joked that schools should increase sweets every year just as they raise fees and syllabus. He even threatened a tongue-in-cheek protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying students would demonstrate for more laddoos.

An Independence Day celebration at a school took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when a young student used his stage speech to raise a very serious question, why do students still get only two laddoos? A video of the boy speaking into a microphone has gone viral on social media, with viewers praising his confidence, comic timing and unusual choice of topic.

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Instead of delivering a conventional Independence Day speech, the student took aim at the school’s long-standing tradition of distributing just two laddoos to students during the celebrations.

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“So much has changed in the country, but the ritual of the schools to give just 2 laddoos has not changed yet,” he says in the video.

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'If one laddoo increased every year…'

The boy then connected his laddoo complaint with India’s 80 years of Independence and rising inflation. He jokingly argued that if schools had increased the number of laddoos by even one every year, students would now be taking around 80 laddoos home.

His argument did not stop there.

He compared the number of sweets with the way schools increase their syllabus and fees. If schools can keep increasing those every year, he suggested, students should at least receive a full box of kaju katli (cashew nut sweets) in return.

The comparison drew laughter and applause from people watching the speech.

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'Laddoo lovers will go to Jantar Mantar'

The student then delivered his biggest punchline.

He warned school authorities to change their 'old system', otherwise the laddoo-loving students would head to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest.

But this time, he joked, that the protest would not be about education or exams.

It would be about sweets.

The unusual speech appeared to amuse everyone in the audience. Students can be seen laughing and applauding, while teachers and other adults also appeared to enjoy the boy’s performance.

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Social media joins the laddoo debate

The video has sparked a flood of funny reactions online.

Some users called the boy’s demand completely justified, while others joked that schools should distribute five kilograms of sweets to every student.

One commenter said the boy had raised an important issue, while another joked that some schools do not even give a single laddoo.

Others focused on his comparison between rising fees and unchanged sweets. One social media user quipped and agreed with him that inflation had changed dramatically over the years, but the school’s two-laddoo tradition had remained exactly the same.

The comments also included jokes about whether schools could afford to give sweets to large numbers of students.

Nevertheless, the appeal of the video was the child’s confidence and his ability to turn an ordinary Independence Day speech into a light-hearted performance that had the entire audience laughing.

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