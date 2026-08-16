BJP leader Anil K Antony accused the Congress of showing 'aversion' to the full Vande Mataram during I-Day celebrations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged Sonia Gandhi stopped the national song mid-way at the party headquarters.

Anil Antony Accuses Congress of 'Aversion' to National Song

BJP leader Anil K Antony on Sunday accused the Congress leadership of showing "aversion" to the full version of Vande Mataram, the national song, during the Independence Day celebrations at the party's headquarters and asserted that the ruling BJP government will not "tolerate any kind of disrespect" shown towards the national symbols.

Speaking on the controversy, Antony told ANI, "During the Independence Day celebration at the Congress headquarters, the whole country saw the aversion the Congress leadership, including the Gandhi family and their other top leaders, their national leaders, have to the rendering of the full version of the Vande Mataram, our national song... It is an action that has caused a lot of sadness to a lot of people across India... Now, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, our central government has ensured that the national song will be getting the full respect it deserves. Now the full version of the song will be used in every function that is happening across India..." He also criticised the government in Kerala, alleging that the "national song was not being used there." "It is highly objectionable that in Kerala the national song is not even being used and it is only for appeasing certain sections of society. It is very condemnable, and the BJP deeply condemned this action of the Congress government in Kerala... The BJP will not tolerate any kind of disrespect towards our national symbols, including the national song..."

Amit Shah Slams Congress for 'Shamelessness'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of "shamelessness" over Vande Mataram, alleging that party leader Sonia Gandhi stopped the national song mid-way at the Congress headquarters. Referring to a video from the Congress headquarters, Shah said, "Look at their (Congress's) shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress Party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress President to stop singing. We all just kept watching on TV."

"Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed," he said while addressing a public gathering.

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song. (ANI)