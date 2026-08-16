AAP's Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar leads a protest after a sanitation worker's murder in Delhi's Kalyanpuri. The party blames the BJP for Delhi's deteriorating law and order and demands justice, compensation, and a job for the victim's family.

AAP Slams BJP Over Rising Crime

Following the broad-daylight stabbing of a sanitation worker in Kalyanpuri on Sunday morning, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar joined sanitation workers in a protest demanding justice for his family. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government over Delhi's deteriorating law and order situation and demanded adequate compensation for the family, a government job for one member, and the immediate arrest of the accused. They warned that the protest would continue until the family received justice.

Meanwhile, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed concern over the murder and alleged that crime was continuously rising in the national capital. "Crime is continuously rising in the capital, but the BJP's silence on it is shocking. A sanitation worker has been brutally murdered in Kalyanpuri. Violent crime is witnessing a worrying increase in Delhi, and criminals are becoming increasingly emboldened, yet the BJP government appears completely indifferent to the rising crime," Bharadwaj said. He further alleged that despite the BJP's "four-engine government", Delhi's roads were becoming increasingly unsafe and questioned when the Rekha Gupta government would take action.

Protest to Continue Until Justice is Served

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said the murder of the sanitation worker was "deeply tragic and unfortunate" and alleged that criminals had become emboldened in Delhi. "Such incidents take place every day in Kalyanpuri, where people are sometimes stabbed or attacked with knives and at other times beaten," he said.

Kumar said it was extremely unfortunate that a sanitation worker who collected garbage from people's homes was murdered in such a manner. He said no one had informed them about the compensation to be provided to the victim's family and that sanitation workers from across Delhi would continue their protest until justice was delivered. "This struggle will continue until the victim's family receives adequate compensation and the government guarantees a government job," Kumar said.

The AAP MLA alleged that the Delhi Police was protecting criminals at the BJP's behest and said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government had "all four engines of government" but was doing nothing for the people of Delhi. He also alleged that the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Lieutenant Governor were not taking action or visiting the area. "Ever since the BJP government came to power in Delhi, murders have been taking place openly. Neither the Police Commissioner, the Chief Minister nor the Lieutenant Governor appears concerned about this," he added.

Sanitation Strike Threatened

He said the AAP had demanded compensation for the victim's family and a government job for one of its members. He also demanded that the government immediately carry out an encounter of the perpetrator to death.

Kumar warned that sanitation work would stop across Delhi if action was not taken. He added, "Until this action is taken, there will be no sanitation work anywhere in Delhi, and no sanitation worker will report for duty. The entire responsibility will lie with CM Rekha Gupta's government and the Delhi Police, under whose protection crime is flourishing in areas such as Kalyanpuri, where stabbings and shootings take place every day. This government has turned Delhi into the capital of crime." (ANI)