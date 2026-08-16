Himachal Pradesh's monsoon death toll reached 187 between June 30 and August 16, with losses nearing Rs 973 crore. The IMD has warned of more heavy rainfall, raising fears of further landslides, flash floods, and widespread disruption.

Himachal Pradesh continued to battle the impact of monsoon-triggered disasters on Sunday, with the death toll rising to 187 between June 30 and August 16, while cumulative losses have mounted to nearly Rs 973 crore.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places on August 17 and 18, raising the risk of landslides, flash floods and disruption of road connectivity across the state.

Heavy Toll on Life and Property

According to the latest data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and the Department of Revenue's Disaster Management Cell, 79 deaths have been attributed directly to natural hazards, including landslides, drowning, electrocution, flash floods and falls. Another 107 people have died in road accidents during the period. Among deaths caused by natural hazards, Lahaul and Spiti recorded the highest toll at 14, followed by Kangra with 13 and Shimla with 11. As many as 294 people have been injured, while 31 remain missing, official data showed.

The prolonged spell of adverse weather has affected public infrastructure and private property across all 12 districts. The Public Works Department (PWD) has reported losses of Rs 73,395.46 lakh, while the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) has suffered damage estimated at Rs 21,640.62 lakh. As many as 31 pucca and 53 kaccha houses have been completely destroyed, while 303 houses have suffered partial damage. In addition, 425 cowsheds have been damaged.

The disaster has also taken a toll on livestock, with 748 animals and 425 poultry birds reported dead.

109 Roads Blocked, 216 Water Schemes Affected

Restoration work is continuing across the state, but several areas remain cut off or affected by disrupted essential services. As of Sunday evening, 109 roads were blocked, seven distribution transformers remained out of service, and 216 water supply schemes were affected. Mandi district continued to account for a significant share of the reported utility disruptions.

IMD Forecasts More Rain, Issues Advisory

Authorities have stepped up restoration and relief operations in affected areas, while road agencies are working to clear debris and restore connectivity. The IMD Shimla has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in Himachal Pradesh on August 17 and 18, prompting increased caution in vulnerable areas.

The weather conditions could trigger localised landslides, flash floods and sudden rises in the water levels of rivers, rivulets and other water bodies, particularly in mid-hill and low-hill areas.

Residents have been advised to avoid venturing close to rivers, streams and other vulnerable locations during heavy rain and to remain alert to official weather and traffic advisories.

The authorities have also urged commuters and tourists to check road conditions before undertaking journeys, as further rainfall could lead to fresh blockages and disruption of transportation.

The latest figures cover the 48-day period from June 30 to August 16, during which Himachal Pradesh has continued to face repeated episodes of heavy rain, landslides, flash floods and weather-related accidents. (ANI)