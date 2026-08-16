UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary in Lucknow. He hailed Vajpayee's six-decade political career, his 'Nation First' spirit, and his belief that politics is an instrument of service.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre in Lucknow, recalling his six-decade-long political career and his commitment to public service, democratic values and national interest.

A Politics of Service and Ideals

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said Vajpayee represented a clean and sincere style of politics and believed that political power should be used as an instrument of service rather than as an end in itself. "On the occasion of Atal ji's 8th death anniversary, I pay humble tribute to his memory on behalf of the people of the state. His career in Indian politics spanned over six decades, a truly long-standing presence. Atal ji championed a brand of politics that was spotless and sincere. He believed that politics is not merely a means to acquire power; rather, it should be rooted in service, dedication, values, and ideals. That is why people across all parties and factions have always praised him. Another defining aspect of Atal ji was his 'Nation First' spirit. Whenever the national interest was at stake, he would set aside party interests to make decisions that served the country," CM said.

'Nation First' Above Party Politics

The Chief Minister also recalled Vajpayee's role during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and his support for the liberation of Bangladesh. Adityanath contrasted Vajpayee's approach of putting national interest above political considerations with what he described as the Congress party's present conduct towards the armed forces. He said, "During the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, the entire nation needed to stand united against the inhumane atrocities Pakistan was committing in Bangladesh. Atal Bihari Vajpayee stepped forward and extended his full support to the entire campaign for the liberation of Bangladesh. Today, when we witness the Congress party's crude and uncivil behaviour, pointing fingers at the armed forces, doubts inevitably arise regarding their own commitment to the nation."

Role During the Emergency

Adityanath further invoked the Emergency, highlighting Vajpayee's decision to put democratic interests ahead of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh's organisational identity. "We saw a similar situation during the Emergency. Atal ji prioritised the country over the party; he dissolved the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, merged it into the Janata Party, and played a pivotal role in reviving democracy in India. The democracy we experience today owes a great deal to the movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan," he added.

A Look at Vajpayee's Political Career

Vajpayee, who served as Prime Minister in three terms, remains one of the most prominent leaders of post-Independence India. He served briefly as Prime Minister in 1996 and later led coalition governments from 1998 to 1999 and from 1999 to 2004.

A founding leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee was known for his oratory, parliamentary contributions and role in shaping India's political landscape. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, in 2015.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. His death anniversary is observed every year as an occasion to remember his contribution to public life and his political legacy. Political leaders and dignitaries across the country also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary. (ANI)