    SC to form 5-judge bench to hear pleas challenging polygamy and nikah halala among Muslims

    Advocate Upadhyay informed the court that two justices, Justices Indira Banerjee and Hemant Gupta, had retired, necessitating the formation of a new bench. The court order was issued this morning after advocate Ashwini Upadhyay cited the petition to ban Nikah Halala and polygamy. 

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 4:06 PM IST

    The Supreme Court agreed to form a constitutional bench to hear petitions concerning Muslim practices, including polygamy and nikah-halala. To address the issues, a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced the formation of a new bench. 

    The court order was issued this morning after advocate Ashwini Upadhyay referred to the petition prohibiting Nikah Halala and polygamy.

    Advocate Upadhyay informed the court that two justices, Justices Indira Banerjee and Hemant Gupta, had retired, necessitating the formation of a new bench.

    A five-judge panel comprised of Justice Indira Banerjee, Hemant Gupta, Surya Kant, MM Sundresh and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard the case. 

    According to reports, the court heard a petition to declare polygamy and nikah-halala, which are common among Muslims, illegal and unconstitutional.

    A divorced woman must marry someone else, consummate the marriage, and then divorce to marry her first spouse again, according to Muslim personal law. The practise of having multiple wives or husbands at the same time is known as polygamy.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
