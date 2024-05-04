Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman booked for murder; Police to seek judicial custody for interrogation

The 23-year-old unmarried woman has been charged with murder after allegedly throwing her newborn baby boy from the fifth floor of an apartment complex in Panampilly Nagar of Kochi in Kerala. The woman reportedly panicked when her mother knocked on the door, wrapping the baby in a blanket and discarding him.

Kochi: The police investigating the death of a newborn at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi have charged the baby's mother, an unmarried 23-year-old woman, with murder. The infant, a male child, was thrown out onto the road from the woman's flat on the fifth floor of an apartment complex. The woman's arrest was recorded on Friday (May 03) evening and the police will produce her in court and seek judicial custody. After her health condition is deemed to be satisfactory, she will be taken into custody for interrogation.

Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman confesses to crime, informs police

The accused woman has been charged under IPC Section 302, which pertains to punishment for murder. The woman told the police that she killed the baby by suffocating. The woman informed the police that when her mother knocked on the door at 8 am, she panicked. She then wrapped the baby in a blanket and threw the baby out. Additionally, the woman stated to the police that she attempted suicide in a state of panic.

Reports indicate that the postmortem examination of the newborn revealed severe head injury as the potential cause of death.

The Child Rights Commission registered a case in the incident and sought a report from the district police chief.

According to the police, the parents of the young woman, who resided in the same flat, were unaware of her pregnancy and subsequent delivery. The woman gave birth to the baby boy in the early hours of Friday in her apartment bathroom and purportedly threw the newborn to the street three hours later. The body of the newborn, wrapped in a parcel cover, was discovered by city cleaning workers.

Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi

Latest Videos