    Supreme Court questions EC Arun Goel's appointment, Centre asks court to 'hold its mouth'

    The bench also said that the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the consultative process for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner would ensure the independence of the poll panel.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday (November 24) slammed the central government and asked it whether the file of appointing Arun Goel as the Election Commissioner was cleared in 'haste' and 'in a tearing hurry'. The top court observed that the vacancy arose on May 15 and Arun Goel's file was cleared with 'lightning speed'. On Thursday, the Centre placed the original file of the appointment before the top court.

    Explaining the procedure, Attorney General R Venkataramani asked the bench to 'hold its mouth', requesting the apex court to look into the matter in its entirety. To this, the Supreme Court said, "What kind of evaluation is this? We are not questioning the merits of EC Arun Goel’s credentials but the process of his appointment."

    The five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice KM Joseph, was hearing the case over the appointment of Arun Goel for the third consecutive day.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the Supreme Court that it was a wrong presupposition that the mere presence of someone from the judiciary in the panel for appointment of Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner would ensure transparency and independence.

    Arun Goel's appointment as Election Commissioner has come under scrutiny by the Supreme Court which said it wanted to know whether there was any "hanky-panky" in the appointment and sought the original files from the centre.

    The Supreme Court was of the view that any ruling party of any colour at the Centre "likes to perpetuate itself in power" and can appoint a 'Yes Man' to the post under the current system. The central government also argued that a 1991 Act ensured the Election Commission remains independent in terms of salary and tenure to its members.

    On November 19, Arun Goel was appointed as the Election Commissioner and took the charge on November 21.

