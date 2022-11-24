Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court seeks report on bridges, their condition in state

The Gujarat High Court's observations come days after the Supreme Court directed it to examine the case 'weekly' to ensure inquiries identify those guilty of criminal negligence and offer adequate compensation to the families.

In a recent development, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday (November 24) directed the state government to survey all bridges and ensure they are in 'proper condition'. The court also directed the state to submit a list of bridges with a certified report on the condition of each.

The court also noted the issue of compensation and observed that the amount given is insufficient. The court said compensation offered to victims' families should be 'realistic' and 'appropriate'.

Also read: Jama Masjid's controversial diktat bars single women from entering mosque premises

The Gujarat High Court's observations come days after the Supreme Court directed it to examine the case 'weekly' to ensure inquiries identify those guilty of criminal negligence and offer adequate compensation to the families.

The Supreme Court also asked the high court to consider setting up regulatory mechanisms to ensure that such tragic incidents do not happen again.

On October 30, the Morbi 'hanging' suspension footbridge over the Machchu river collapsed. Official reports said 135 people were killed but petitions filed before the Supreme Court have pegged the death toll at 141. The top court also called the incident 'an enormous tragedy'.

Also read: Mangaluru blast: Unknown Islamic Resistance Council takes responsibility, police to verify letter

Last week, the high court rapped the Morbi civic body over its deal with a private firm to maintain the bridge, and asked if the private firm had been given permission by the civic body to re-open the structure to the public.

The bridge collapse quickly turned into a major political row, especially with the Gujarat Assembly election that is scheduled to be held in December this year. The BJP, which is hoping and widely expected to retain control of prime minister Narendra Modi's home state for an eighth consecutive term, has now been challenged by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.