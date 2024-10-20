'Save her, she will die': Delhi girl survives wrist cut, but her lover dies from shock-induced cardiac arrest

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri, a young man lost his life to a cardiac arrest after rushing his girlfriend to the hospital following her suicide attempt.

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri, a young man lost his life to a cardiac arrest after rushing his girlfriend to the hospital following her suicide attempt. The tragic love story, reminiscent of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, has gripped the local community, with police now conducting an inquest into the case.

The incident occurred late Friday night when Arjun, a 23-year-old resident of Chand Park, was drawn into a heartbreaking situation after receiving a distressing video from his girlfriend. The young woman, a law student, had slashed her wrist in an emotional outburst following an argument and filmed the act, sending the video to Arjun via WhatsApp. Overcome with shock and panic, Arjun immediately alerted the girl’s mother and rushed to her home to take her to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

Arjun and the woman, whose identity has been withheld, had met online about a year ago. Their relationship quickly blossomed into love, and they began dating. However, the couple was known to frequently quarrel, according to friends and family. The young woman, focused on her law studies and career ambitions, often clashed with Arjun, who was less inclined towards finding stable employment. His frequent partying further aggravated the tensions between them.

On Friday night, around 10 pm, the couple had another argument, this time involving a relative of Arjun. Feeling insulted and emotionally overwhelmed, the woman returned home around 11:30 pm, where she impulsively decided to end her life. She slashed her wrist and recorded the painful moment on her phone, sending the video to Arjun, who was devastated by what he saw.

Panicked by the sight of his girlfriend’s injury, Arjun first informed her mother, urging her to intervene and prevent the worst. Without hesitation, Arjun rushed to the girl’s home and quickly drove her to the hospital, arriving around 2:45 am. As they reached the emergency room, Arjun was explaining the situation to a nurse, but the sight of his bleeding girlfriend became too much for him to handle.

In a sudden and tragic turn of events, Arjun collapsed in the hospital lobby, suffering from a fatal cardiac arrest. Medical staff immediately began resuscitation efforts on him while simultaneously treating the girl’s severe wrist wound. While the doctors managed to stop the bleeding and stabilize the girl, Arjun’s condition deteriorated, and despite their best efforts, he could not be saved. His last words were reportedly, "Save her... she will die..." spoken to a friend who had arrived at the hospital after receiving an SOS call.

Following the tragedy, the police have launched an investigation into the events leading up to Arjun’s death. Officers have spoken to the families and friends of both individuals to piece together the sequence of events. According to the initial information, the couple’s relationship had been tumultuous, with frequent arguments, particularly concerning Arjun’s lack of commitment to finding a job and his party lifestyle.

Arjun’s body was handed over to his family on Saturday following an autopsy. Meanwhile, the young woman is still recovering in the hospital and is expected to survive. She has also been provided with counseling to help her cope with the emotional trauma of the incident.

