Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi Police initiates inquiry after foul play allegations; check details

In a complaint, the woman has claimed that she lodged with the Delhi Police Commissioner's office, alleging that Kuashik was demanding the money back which her husband didn't want to repay.

In a recent development, the Delhi Police has initiated the inquiry into Satish Kaushik's death case, after a woman, who claims to be the wife of a Delhi-based businessman, has claimed that her husband allegedly killed Kaushik.

An officer has been asked to prove the matter and a statement will also be taken by the woman, who lodged the report.

Quoting Delhi Police, a news agency posted a tweet that said, “In actor Satish Kaushik’s death case, inquiry initiated into allegations of foul play made by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. Woman to be called by police to record her statement: Delhi Police."

According to various reports, the woman claimed that her husband allegedly killed Kaushik for Rs 15 crore which he took from the actor for investment purposes in Dubai.

On Thursday evening, Kaushik's mortal remains were flown to Mumbai, where he was cremated at the Versova crematorium in the presence of his family members and close friends, including Bachchan's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Kaushik, who acted, directed, wrote and produced a range of films over four decades, is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.