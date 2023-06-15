Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjay Raut fabricated death threat call to get security upgrade: BJP

    Dismissing the allegations, Sanjay Raut denied any association between the arrested individual and his political party. He clarified that the person apprehended by the police for making threats against him is not a member of his party.

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    Two individuals have been arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with death threat calls made to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and his MLA brother Sunil Raut. The arrested individuals, Mayur Shinde and Azhar Mohammad Sheikh, have been remanded to police custody by a Mumbai court. However, the case has taken a surprising turn when the BJP alleged that Sanjay Raut had orchestrated the entire conspiracy to enhance his security.

    BJP MLA Nitesh Rane claimed that Mayur Shinde was an associate of Sanjay Raut's brother, Sunil. In a tweet, Rane stated that the case was fabricated to defame Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

    BJP MLC Prasad Lad demanded the arrest of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader for allegedly misleading the public with false life-threatening claims. In a video message, Lad called for an investigation into the person responsible for threatening Raut, referring to him as a "don."

    Lad went on to state, "Sanjay Raut's true intentions have been exposed before the public. The manner in which Mayur Shinde was apprehended raises suspicions of a concocted threat. They attempted to mislead the police, the government, and the general public. The Mumbai Police Commissioner should investigate the association between Mayur Shinde and any criminal elements. Furthermore, an inquiry should be conducted to determine why Sanjay Raut is supporting him."

    Sanjay Raut, however, refuted the allegations and clarified that the individual arrested by the police for threatening him does not belong to his party. He claimed that Mayur Shinde is either associated with the BJP or the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena and is likely being used to fabricate a false case.

    To provide background, Sunil Raut, the MLA of the Bhandup Constituency, received a threatening call on his mobile phone. An unknown person directly threatened both Sanjay Raut and Sunil Raut, warning that they would be shot within a month if they did not stop using loudspeakers in the morning.

    The police have filed a case against the accused under section 506-II (criminal intimidation - threat to cause death or grievous hurt) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, as stated by an official.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
