Sahil Gehlot's initial plan was to show Nikki Yadav's murder as car accident: Sources

Police arrested Virender Gehlot, Sahil Gehlot's father, and four others (two cousins and two friends) in connection with the Nikki Yadav murder case. The police claimed that they planned to get rid of Yadav so that Gehlot could marry, for the second time, the woman chosen by the family.

The initial plan of Sahil Gehlot was to frame Nikki Yadav's murder as a traffic accident, the source claimed on Monday, February 20, who then stuffed her body in a fridge at his family's roadside restaurant in Delhi. Sources added that when his plan failed, he strangled her inside the car parked at Nigambodh Ghat.

Gehlot allegedly killed his first wife, Nikki Yadav, then stuffed her body inside his dhaba's refrigerator in southwest Delhi, and then married another woman. The incident came to light four days after the crime, on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Police arrested Virender Gehlot, his father, and four others (two cousins and two friends) in connection with the case. The police claimed that they planned to get rid of Yadav so that Gehlot could marry for the second time a woman chosen by the family. Gehlot's police remand will expire on Monday, and he will appear in court.

Five, including Sahil's father Virender, have also been arrested for their roles in the 'conspiracy,' according to Delhi Police. Ashish, Naveen, Amar, and Lokesh were identified as the other four. Naveen, Sahil's cousin and a Delhi Police constable, had helped Sahil in the plot.

The five people were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC)sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 202 (knowing or having reason to believe that an offence has been committed), and 212 (harbouring or concealing offender).

According to the sources, Virender showed no remorse during the interrogation. He has previously faced another murder charge. Sources added that his father was aware of Nikki Yadav's murder and supported Sahil. Police said Sahil's father told them that they needed to get Nikki out of their way anyway.

Sahil informed Naveen about the murder of Nikki first, claimed sources. After the murder, Sahil went straight to his dhaba, and all the accused were involved in stuffing the body into the fridge.

