Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil's father was jailed for murder 25 years ago

This crime is similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case that was reported from the national capital after the Delhi police on Tuesday arrested Sahil Gehlot, a dhaba owner for allegedly murdering a girl and keeping her body in the fridge.

In what comes as a shocking development in the ongoing investigation of Nikki Yadav's murder case, the police has found out that accused Sahil Gehlot's father Virendra was already a murderer. 25 years ago, Virendra Gehlot was convicted in a murder case.

It is reportedly said that the trial had lasted for several years and Singh was eventually convicted by a court. However, he later appealed against the conviction and was acquitted by the high court.

The murder case was registered against Virendra in June 1997 and pertained to a feud in the village. Police have sought more details about the case. He was arrested within days of the murder being reported.

It can be seen that Virendra is one of the five co-accused who were arrested by the Crime Branch on Saturday on charges of helping his son in the conspiracy. Last night, the police produced the 5 arrested accused in Court. The court gave 2 days remand to all the accused. The police also questioned the priest of the Arya Samaj temple where Nikki was married.

Speaking to a news agency, Special CP Ravinder Yadav said, "Apart from the main accused Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police have arrested 5 people. His father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy."

"Sahil's father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Nikki. He has been booked u/s 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. 4 others including friend, cousin and brother of accused Sahil Gehlot arrested," he added.

During the remand, the police have also recovered the marriage certificates of Sahil and Nikki. Sahil's friend and cousin helped him hide Nikki's body in the fridge.

The victim identified as Nikki Yadav was choked to death by Gehlot in his car after which he took her body to his village near Uttam Nagar and kept it in a fridge at a dhaba that he owned.