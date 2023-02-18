Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil Gehlot's father among 5 arrested

Nikki Yadav murder case: Days after finding the body of a young Delhi woman inside a fridge at a restaurant, Delhi Police arrested her boyfriend's father for helping his son plan the murder. Nikki Yadav, 23, was allegedly strangled by her partner Sahil Gehlot with a charging cable.

The Delhi Police has arrested five people in the Nikki Yadav murder case, including the main accused Sahil Gehlot's father on charges of helping his son in the conspiracy, Crime Branch sources informed.

Sahil Gehlot's family members and friends were involved in plotting the murder. For their roles in the assassination, Sahil's father, Virender Singh, his cousins Ashish and Naveen, as well as his friends Amar and Lokesh, have all been placed under arrest.

"Police discovered that Sahil's father, Virender Singh, was aware that his son was suspected of killing Nikki, and he was detained as a result. He was charged with illegal plot under IPC Section 120B. Sahil Gehlot's friend, nephew, and sibling were among the four others who were detained," Special CP Ravinder Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nikki Yadav was strangled to death allegedly by her partner Sahil Gehlot after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman. Sahil Gehlot was taken into custody on Tuesday, brought before a Delhi judge, and given a five-day police detention.

Sahil Gehlot admitted to the police during questioning that Nikki Yadav had asked him not to wed another woman because they had already commemorated their marriage ceremony in the year 2020. The cops claimed that she wasn't a live-in companion but rather his wife.

On February 9, the 23-year-old woman was reportedly strangled to death by Sahil Gehlot using a charging cord. Sahil Gehlot then returned home for his wedding after keeping the victim's corpse in the restaurant's refrigerator in the Mitraon village.

