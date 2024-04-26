Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in three districts till April 28; Check

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning stating that heat wave conditions will persist in several areas of Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts from April 26 to April 28, 2024.

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning stating that heat wave conditions will persist in several areas of Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts from April 26 to April 28, 2024. A yellow alert has been declared in 12 districts. The heat wave alert is prompted by consecutive days of extreme heat, with temperatures expected to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam district, 39 degrees Celsius in Thrissur district, and 41 degrees Celsius in Palakkad district over the next few days.

    Yellow Alert:

    From April 26th to April 30th, 2024, the IMD forecasts high temperatures across various districts in Kerala. Palakkad district may experience maximum temperatures of up to 41°C, while Kollam and Thrissur districts may reach up to 40°C and 39°C respectively. Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts are expected to see maximum temperatures of up to 38°C. In Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts, temperatures may rise to 37°C. Thiruvananthapuram district is predicted to have maximum temperatures of 36°C, which is 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal.
     

    Rain Alert:

    Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam till April 28. The IMD has informed that there is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala on April 26, 2024. 

    The weather warning is that there will be light to moderate rain during the hot weather. 15.6 mm to 64.5 mm of rain is expected.
     

