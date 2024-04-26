West Bengal: CBI raids house in Sandeshkali, finds arms and bombs in connection to ED attack case

The raid was prompted by a tip-off received by investigating officers, who also utilized a bomb scanning device to detect any explosives hidden on the property. This development follows the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan on February 29, after evading authorities for 55 days.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (April 26) conducted a raid at a residence in Sandeshkali, West Bengal, as part of its ongoing investigation into the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team earlier this year. The incident occurred on January 5 when the ED officers were en route to raid the home of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is presently in custody.

According to reports, a 10-member CBI team carried out the raid at a house located in Sarberia, belonging to a relative of local Trinamool Congress leader Hafizul Khan. During the operation, assisted by central security forces, the team found a cache of arms, ammunition, and several bombs stored within the premises.

Shahjahan was apprehended in connection with the attack on the ED team, shortly after the Calcutta High Court admonished the state police for the delay in his apprehension, emphasizing the necessity of his arrest.

Upon his capture, custody of Sheikh Shahjahan was transferred from the West Bengal Police to the CBI. Notably, Shahjahan faces additional accusations of sexual violence and involvement in land grabbing, as alleged by multiple women in the Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal.

