Tahawwur Rana should be sentence to death: Youngest 26/11 survivor on Trump's extradition announcement (WATCH)

26/11 survivor has demanded the death sentence for Tahawwur Rana ahead of his extradition to India. US President Donald Trump confirmed Rana’s extradition, linking him to the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Following US President Donald Trump’s approval of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, survivor Devika Natwarlal Rotawan expressed relief, demanding his swift extradition, a thorough investigation, and the death penalty.

Natwarlal Rotawan, father of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor Devika Rotawan, also demanded that Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Rana be sentenced to death once extradited to India. Speaking to ANI ahead of Rana's impending extradition from the United States, Rotawan said justice will only be served when those responsible for terrorism are brought to account.

Expressing frustration over the prolonged legal process, Rotawan stated, “I have been hearing this news for the last two years. Bring him and make him stand trial here. Seek an explanation from him for making us suffer. He should not just be punished but sentenced to death. Only then will I have faith in the judicial system of this country.”

He also questioned the Indian government’s approach toward terrorism, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stronger action against terror masterminds. “You are bringing him back (Rana), but when will you bring back terrorists from Pakistan involved in bombings in India? When this mastermind of terrorism and terrorism itself ends, then our country will truly win,” he added.

Trump on Tahawwur Rana’s extradition

US President Donald Trump officially announced the approval of Rana’s extradition to India. During a joint press conference with PM Modi following their bilateral meeting at the White House, Trump said, “I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice.”

The US State Department had previously stated that it was evaluating the next steps regarding Rana’s extradition.

Rana's role in 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-origin businessman, was convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. His co-conspirators included David Headley, who pleaded guilty and cooperated with authorities against Rana.

The 26/11 attacks, orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, resulted in the deaths of 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreign nationals. Over 300 others were injured in the brutal assault, which targeted prominent locations such as Mumbai’s Taj Hotel on November 26, 2008.

Now, as Rana prepares to be extradited, the focus shifts to how Indian authorities will proceed with his trial and whether the justice system will deliver the harshest punishment for his crimes.

