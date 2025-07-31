After 17 years of trial, a Mumbai special NIA court acquitted Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit and six others in 2008 Malegaon blast case, citing lack of proof. Purohit said he remains a devoted soldier and blamed flawed, politically-driven probes.

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit has been acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case after 17 years of legal battle. Outside the courtroom, Colonel Purohit fought back tears as he addressed the media with an emotional statement, reaffirming his commitment to the nation.

"I am a soldier who loves this country immensely. The nation must always stay supreme," he told reporters, thanking supporters for their faith.

He added, "I don’t blame any organisation for all this. Organisations like investigating agencies are not wrong, but people inside the organisations are the ones who have done wrong . I thank you for restoring the faith of the common man in the system again."

What the court decided

All seven accused cleared: The special NIA court in Mumbai ruled that the prosecution failed to prove conspiracy, terror intent or weapon storage.

UAPA could not apply: Defective government sanction papers meant the tough anti-terror law was invalid in this case.

Evidence gaps: Judges noted no reliable link between Sadhvi Pragya’s motorcycle and the bomb, no fingerprints from the blast site, and contaminated forensic samples.

Key observations on Purohit

The court said there was “no evidence that Lt Col Purohit stored or assembled RDX or brought it from Kashmir.” Suspicion alone, the judge stressed, cannot replace proof.

All seven accused acquitted by NIA court

The special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven people charged in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond doubt. The court said that though a bomb blast did happen in Malegaon, it could not be proved that the bomb was placed on the motorcycle. All seven accused, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Major (Retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, and Colonel Purohit, were cleared of all charges under the UAPA, Arms Act, and other laws.

Purohit's long legal journey

Arrested: November 2008, charged with plotting the blast that killed six and injured at least 95 people in Malegaon's Bhikku Chowk.

Jailed: Spent nearly nine years in prison before Supreme Court bail in 2017.

Trial: Began in 2018; 323 prosecution witnesses and eight defence witnesses were examined.

Verdict: Acquittal delivered on 31 July 2025.

Allegations of misuse of power

The court found serious mistakes in the investigation. It said the spot panchnama was not done properly, no fingerprints or digital data were collected, and samples were contaminated, so forensic reports could not be trusted. The judge also pointed out that there was no evidence that explosives were stored at Colonel Purohit's house, and there was no proof linking Abhinav Bharat's funds to terror activities.

Purohit said 'mentally disturbed and sick individuals' misused authority to frame servicemen, calling the case a political attack on the Army.

Bail bonds cancelled: All sureties discharged; paperwork for the seven men ends.

Possible appeals: Prosecutors may still challenge the verdict in a higher court.

Purohit, meanwhile, plans to rebuild his life and career.

Compensation for victims

Although the NIA court freed the accused, it ordered the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 2 lakh to each of the six bereaved families and Rs 50,000 to each injured survivor.

The court also found that the number of injured people was 95 and not 101, as earlier claimed. It said there were manipulations in some medical certificates. All bail bonds were cancelled, and the sureties were discharged as the trial formally ended.

