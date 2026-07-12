Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a significant acceleration in the city's infrastructure development after the Central Government approved ₹1,647 crore for 28 projects, plus an additional ₹756 crore as an incentive for capital expenditure performance.

Following the Central Government's approval of ₹1,647 crore for 28 crucial infrastructure projects, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced a significant acceleration in the national capital's infrastructure development. Emphasising the cooperative push for growth, Gupta stated that this funding will fast-track critical connectivity and utility upgrades across the city.

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Gupta, in a post on X, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Central Government granted an additional ₹756 crore to the Delhi administration. She wrote, "Under the illustrious leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Delhi's development has gained a new momentum today. The Central Government has approved ₹1,647 crore for 28 crucial infrastructure projects. Numerous public-interest initiatives, including metro expansion, Barapulla Elevated Corridor, Karawal Nagar Flyover, and EV charging stations, will now be realised at a rapid pace." "Not only this, by providing an additional incentive amount of ₹756 crore to the Delhi Government for its outstanding performance in capital expenditure, the Central Government has also expressed its unwavering faith in our commitment to development and the potential of Delhi. On behalf of all Delhi residents, heartfelt and countless gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister ji. #ViksitDelhi," Detailing the progress, CM Gupta further wrote.

CM Inaugurates JPN Public Library

Meanwhile, emphasising the rapid pace of development in the national capital, Gupta said that the city is consistently moving forward across all sectors under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Minister made these remarks during the inauguration of the Jayaprakash Narayan (JPN) Public Library by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where she also congratulated the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) team for the successful completion of the project.

"Today is a very fortunate day for all of us. A magnificent library, and an even larger and more magnificent one, named after Jai Prakash Narayan. It is inaugurated by the Home Minister, Amit Shah. I would like to congratulate our entire NDMC team," Gupta said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that the library consists of over 32,000 books, one crore e-books and a research room. "Today, the inauguration of 'Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Library' was held in New Delhi. This modern library, named after Jayaprakash Narayan ji, the torchbearer of 'Total Revolution', is equipped with over 32,000 books, 1 crore e-books, a research room, reading area, and state-of-the-art facilities. In the library flows that stream of knowledge, philosophy, and language which carries the experience of centuries along with it. The youth should connect with it and make books a medium for the enrichment of their contemplation and knowledge," Shah posted on X.

'Catch the Rain' Initiative Launched

On Friday, a significant tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Delhi Secretariat under the 'Catch the Rain' initiative between Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the Directorate of Education and Ehsaas NGO in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Under the agreement, a rainwater harvesting project will be implemented in 75 CM Shri Schools across Delhi. According to a press release from the Chief Minister's office, the project will be implemented under IGL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. It includes the audit and restoration of existing rainwater harvesting systems on school campuses, as well as the installation of new rooftop rainwater harvesting systems. Water conservation and environmental awareness programmes will also be organised for students and teachers.

The Chief Minister said the initiative will not remain limited to just 75 schools. She expressed hope that the model would eventually be expanded to nearly 800 Delhi Government schools, helping promote rainwater harvesting and groundwater conservation on a much larger scale across the capital.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said, 'Catch the Rain' campaign is an integral part of this broader vision. Besides encouraging responsibility towards water conservation and the environment, the initiative will also inspire students to adopt a sustainable lifestyle. He added that at the very beginning of the current academic session, the government had set a target of converting all 1,000 government schools in the capital into Zero Waste Campuses. (ANI)