Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the Hatiamukh Irrigation Project, a Rs 30.67 crore initiative that has brought 5,800 bighas of land under assured irrigation, benefiting numerous indigenous farmers in the Jagiroad constituency.

Assam Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, on Sunday visited the Hatiamukh Irrigation Project at Baghjap Gaon Panchayat under the Jagiroad Legislative Assembly Constituency.

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According to a release, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 30.67 crore, the canal-based irrigation project has brought nearly 5,800 bighas of agricultural land under assured irrigation, benefiting a large number of indigenous farmers in the area. Expressing satisfaction over the positive impact of the project, the Minister said that access to reliable irrigation has significantly strengthened agricultural activities in the region.

Interacting with local farmers during the visit, Hazarika urged them to undertake two to three cropping cycles annually by making optimum use of the irrigation facilities and various government schemes to enhance agricultural productivity and increase their income.

Shift Towards Modern Irrigation Systems

The Minister stated that while canal-based irrigation projects have played a vital role in supporting agriculture, the Government is now giving greater emphasis to modern pipe-based irrigation systems. He said these projects can be completed within a shorter timeframe, ensure efficient water management, and avoid the land acquisition challenges generally associated with conventional canal irrigation projects, the release noted.

Reiterating the State Government's commitment to strengthening the irrigation sector, Hazarika said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Government is focusing on expanding modern irrigation infrastructure to ensure reliable water supply to farmers, promote sustainable agriculture and further strengthen Assam's agricultural economy.

Inspection of Other Irrigation Schemes

Earlier on June 21, Assam Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the Singua Flow Irrigation Scheme (FIS) Cluster under the Modernisation of Command Area Development (MCAD) Pilot Project and the Solar-Powered Mobile Lift Irrigation Scheme at Boko-Chaygaon in Kamrup district.

During the visit, the Minister conducted a detailed inspection of the project sites and interacted with engineers, architects and other technical experts associated with the projects. He took a comprehensive briefing on the technical aspects, implementation strategy and expected outcomes of the initiatives, and closely examined the innovative features incorporated in the projects. (ANI)